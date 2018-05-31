Chillicothe City Council fills Councilman Councilman At-Large position

The Chillicothe City Council unanimously approved an appointment for the Chillicothe Councilman At-Large position Tuesday evening.

Chillicothe City Administrator Darin Chappell reports Mayor Reed Dupy appointed Tom Ashbrook for the position effective immediately. Chappell says Ashbrook replaces Dupy as the councilman-at-large.

Dupy held the position until earlier this month when he became interim mayor after the death of Mayor Chuck Haney and has since been appointed and sworn in as Chillicothe’s Mayor.

