Missouri Public Service Commission approves addendum to terriorital agreement

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an addendum to a previously approved electric territorial agreement between Union Electric Company doing business as Ameren Missouri and Farmers’ Electric Cooperative.

The Commission approved a territorial agreement between the two electric service providers in September of 1998 and an addendum in October of 2013. The Commission concluded the submitted second addendum is not detrimental to public interest.

Amending the agreement will allow Farmers’ to serve a three-phase irrigation pump Beetsma Farms proposes to construct at its Mooresville site in Livingston County. The pump site is located within Ameren Missouri’s exclusive service area in terms of the territorial agreement, but Farmers’ existing facilities are closer to the location than Ameren Missouri’s.

The Commission reports Farmers’ is able to provide electric service to the location more economically than Ameren Missouri can and notes Beetsma Farms has consented to the change of suppliers.

The Public Service Commission staff recommended the request be approved.

Like this: Like Loading...