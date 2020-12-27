Audio: Beef check-off encourages consumption and drives demand

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Under the Beef Check-off program, producers and beef importers pay a $1-per-head assessment on animals they market and equivalent on beef they import.

Missouri retains half of each dollar collected for marketing and research in state as identified by the Council’s board.

On this episode of Driving Demand, a content partnership with Missouri Beef Industry Council, council chairman Nathan Martin tells Brownfield the Beef Check-off allows for an organized effort to promote, encourage consumption, improve the overall perception of beef, and drive demand.

Martin sees the increase in per capita consumption of beef as the biggest win associated with the Beef Check-off in recent years.

