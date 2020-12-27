Audio: Farmers will have options when renewing Private Pesticide Applicators License in 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

When the calendar changes to 2021, it’ll be time for farmers to either renew their Private Pesticide Applicators Licenses or to obtain certification for one.

Valerie Tate is an MU Extension agronomist in Linn County. She tells there will be a limited number of face to face opportunities in Grundy, Livingston, and Linn counties to receive the pesticide applicator training.

If not wanting to meet face to face, Tate reports there are other options to renew the private pesticide license or to obtain one.

University of Missouri Extension specialist in agronomy, Valerie Tate, may be contacted for information at the Linn County extension office.

Photo by Teo Sticea on Unsplash

