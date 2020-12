Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A Cameron teenager was arrested at 10 o’clock Sunday night with preliminary charges pending in DeKalb County.

Seventeen-year-old Breauna Botts of Cameron has been accused of distribution of marijuana, possession of drugs-prescription pills, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Botts also was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, speeding, as well as careless and imprudent driving.

Botts was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

