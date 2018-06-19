A total of three boil advisories issued for Sullivan County

The Sullivan County Public Water Supply District has announced precautionary boil advisories that go until further notice.
One boil advisory affects rural water customers north of Browning on Highway 5 to Denver Road, with yet another advisory issued for customers on Tower Road. A third boil advisory was issued yesterday for all rural water customers on Route N between Highway 5 and Friend Drive including Forum and England Drives.
All boil water advisories are in effect for Sullivan County customers until further notice is issued from the office in Milan.