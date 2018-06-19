Truck and tractor pull to be held at Livingston County fairgrounds

Livingston County will host a truck and tractor pull on July 6th with competition to be held at the fairgrounds area of the Litton Ag Science center off Highway 190 northwest of Chillicothe. Organizers report they will be running two tracks and two sleds.

Track one features eight categories and is sponsored by Brotherton Truck and Trailer Repair. Track two also has eight categories and it is sponsored by Suk-Up and Jim’s Welding. A new event is the diesel four by four.

The events are co-sanctioned by Northwest Missouri Tractor Pullers, Iowa-Missouri Truck and Tractor Pull; and Illinois Farm Pullers Association. Admission to the July 6th truck and tractor pull is ten dollars. Children ages eight and younger are admitted free of charge.

For more information, persons may call 660-247-0354 or 660-247-2636.

