The highway patrol reports the drugs-related arrest in Caldwell County of a man from Canton, Michigan.

Monday afternoon, the highway patrol took 24-year-old Ian McCormick into custody and accused him of alleged felony possession of a controlled substance-hallucinogenics and felony possession of controlled substance – dangerous drugs.

McCormick was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

