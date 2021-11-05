Arts Alive adds third performance of “A Christmas Carol”

Local News November 5, 2021November 5, 2021 KTTN News
Arts Alive has added a third performance time for the play A Christmas Carol.

A Saturday matinee has been added for December 4th at 2 o’clock. The other performance times are December 4th at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee on December 5 at 2 p.m. The play will be presented at the Hoover Theater at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton.

Tickets will cost $5 and go on sale on November 8 and will only be available for purchase at the Trenton Hy-Vee. Checks should be made payable to Arts Alive.

