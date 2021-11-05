MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of November 8, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 8 – 14

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

I-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through mid-November

Atchison County

Routes D, E, U, & V – Resurfacing project through November. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. Some work will be completed in Spring 2022. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Nov. 8 – 12

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Nov. 8 – 12

Route 46 – Bridge maintenance from X Avenue to Y Avenue, Nov. 8

U.S. Route 275 – Shoulder work 4 miles north of U.S. Route 136, Nov. 10 – 12

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – Pavement repair from Middleton Street to I-229, through mid-November. A 12-foot width restriction is in place and some adjacent city street entrances may close. (Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 169 – Narrowed to one lane, each direction, at the I-29 intersection (Exit 44) for a bridge repair project, through November. A 10-foot width restriction is in place and no left turns will be permitted at the I-29 interchange.

Route HH – Pothole patching, Nov. 12

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project is being designed and is currently scheduled for a February 2022 letting.

Routes O and V – Resurfacing project through early November (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 65 – Shoulder repair from County Road 220 to County Road 224, Nov. 8 – 12

Chariton County

Route M – Resurfacing project through early November (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Clinton County

Route PP – Roadside permit work from Troxler Lane to Watkins Road, through mid-November (R and M Pole Line Construction LLC)

U.S. Route 69 – Pavement repair from Grand Avenue to Evergreen Street, Nov. 8 – 12

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work from Route 116 to Route 121, Nov. 8 – 12

I-35 – Pavement repair southbound from mile marker 48 to mile marker 36, Nov. 8 – 12. The right lane will be closed around the clock with a 10-foot restriction.

Daviess County

Route P – Pothole patching from Route K to Route YY, Nov. 8 – 10

Route 13 – Shoulder work, Nov. 8 – 10

Gentry County

Route U – Pothole patching from Route O to 5 miles north of Route O, Nov. 8

Route J – CLOSED for culvert replacements, Nov. 8 – 10, 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily

Route W – Pothole patching, Nov. 9

Route EE – Pothole patching, Nov. 10

Harrison County

Route 13 – Shoulder work, Nov. 8 – 9

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through mid-November

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from Mound City to Oregon, Nov. 8 – 12

Linn County

Route P – CLOSED from Genoa Road to Hacker Road for a culvert replacement, Nov. 8 – 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route P – CLOSED from Finn Drive to Fresno Drive for a culvert replacement, Nov. 10 – 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Weldon Fork of Grand River Bridge, just west of Princeton, Nov. 8 – 11. Traffic is reduced to one lane around-the-clock. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River bridge, Nov. 8

Route M – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to Guilford, Nov. 8 – 12

Routes AF and E – Pothole patching, Nov. 8 – 12

Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to U.S. Route 46, Nov. 9 – 10

Route VV – CLOSED from Mercury Road to Route AH for bridge maintenance, Nov. 8 – 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route VV – Bridge maintenance, Nov. 10 – 12. A 9-foot lane restriction is in place.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 and Route 5 – Shoulder work, Nov. 8 – 10

Sullivan County

Routes 5 & 6 – Slide repair project in several locations, through mid-November. (Lehman Construction, LLC)

Route 129 – Roadside work, Nov. 8 – 12

Route PP – Drainage work, Nov. 9 – 10

Worth County

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 150th to County Road 125th, Nov. 8 – 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Related