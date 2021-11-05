Ameristar Kansas City partners with Veterans Community Project for “Help Our Heroes” Events

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City has partnered with the Veterans Community Project for “Help our Heroes” during November.

“Veterans Community Project is built on community partnership,” said Sean Anderson, Lead Case Manager for Veterans Community Project. “Reminding Veterans, through our work and the work of our partners, that the community cares about them and wants them to succeed is at the center of our impact.”

As part of Ameristar’s support, team members from Ameristar will participate in several outreach events that will directly help veterans in the community throughout the month.

Throughout November, Ameristar Kansas City team members can donate canned soups and chili for the veterans. The executive team at Ameristar Kansas City will match the donations, can for can.

On Thursday, November 11, team members from Ameristar Kansas City will serve a Thanksgiving-themed meal at Veteran’s Community Project. The meal will include herb turkey breast and orange glazed ham as the entrée options, a salad, and a variety of sides to choose from, including Yukon mashed potatoes, buttered corn, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, dinner rolls with butter, and traditional cornbread dressing. Dessert options include pumpkin pie, cherry pie, apple pie, and sugar-free chocolate pie.

Singing for the Soldiers will take place on Saturday, November 13 at the Star Pavilion at Ameristar Kansas City. The event will feature Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee in their Urban Cowboys Ride Again Tour. Ameristar will donate 300 tickets for this event to Veterans Community Project for Vets to enjoy the concert.

On November 18, Ameristar team members will assist with the Tiny Homes Service Project at Veterans Community Project Village, a community of tiny homes that offer transitional housing for homeless veterans. Team members will work on multiple service projects at VCP Village, including painting the interior of the newly expanded multi-use space.

Finally, guests to Ameristar Kansas City will also have an opportunity to be involved in the outreach efforts. Throughout the month, donation boxes will be set up around the casino floor where guests can donate their TITO tickets. All proceeds from the tickets will go to Veterans Community Project.

“The entire Ameristar Kansas City team is very proud to support our veterans, who have given so much for us and our country,” said Keith W. Henson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Ameristar Kansas City.

To learn more about the Veteran’s Community Project, visit the Veterans Community Project website.

