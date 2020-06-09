Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center test another 178 for COVID-19

Another 178 people received COVID-19 testing during the past week in Chillicothe and Trenton.

As of Monday morning, the combined number for Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center was 1,249.

Wright Memorial has tested 328 people including 228 from Grundy County, 54 from Mercer County, 46 from other counties. Hedrick has tested 921. That number includes 524 Livingston County residents, 145 from Grundy County, 32 from Mercer County, 220 from other counties.

Test results would be provided by local county health departments if any of those tested would result in a positive outcome.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares