Authorities report the arrest of four after wrapping up investigations

Arrests have been made in three separate law enforcement investigations locally.

Forty-four year old Bevan James Bohm of Kansas City faces two felony stealing charges stemming from the thefts of a car and personal property in January of this year. Bohm was picked up today at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph. Bond is $15, 000 cash and he’s to be arraigned Thursday, June 11 in Grundy County Circuit Court.

Bohm is accused of acting in concert with Kellie Holtman of St. Joseph to appropriate a 2013 Dodge Avenger owned by Patricia Calivere. Bohm also faces felony stealing charges for allegedly taking Ms. Calivere’s personal property valued at over $750. This includes various brands of shoes, two sets of car keys and electronic remote, personal identification, a wallet, and checkbook. Bohm is described in court documents as a prior offender – having been convicted three times of felonies in Buchanan County.

Kellie Holtman is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Thursday in the Grundy County Circuit Court. She pleaded guilty in March to felony stealing a vehicle and an amended misdemeanor stealing charge involving the personal property.

A resident of Fairbault, Minnesota – 43-year-old Jeremy Joseph Danielson – is charged with forgery stemming from a check issued locally last October. Danielson was picked up at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. Bond on the Grundy county felony charge is $2,500 cash. He’s to be in associate division tomorrow.

Trenton Police investigated the case that accuses Danielson of presenting a $412 check as genuine paid to Paul Alexander knowing that it had been made so it purportedly was authored by Danielson.

A Bethany man has been charged in Grundy County with domestic assault in the fourth degree stemming from an investigation into a June 3rd incident. 19-year-old Juan Hughes is to appear tomorrow in associate division of the circuit court.

Bond is $5,000 with a ten percent deposit allowed as cash or surety and to have no contact with the victim. Court information accuses Hughes of having physical contact with a confidential victim by slapping the victim on the leg and grabbing the person by the neck; knowing such conduct would be considered offensive. The victim is described as a family or household member.

