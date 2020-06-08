Audio: Community Action Partnership summer season Low Income Energy Assistance Program underway

Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri’s summer season of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program began June 1st. Director Christopher Small says the program offers help to low-income families and individuals to prevent utility shut-offs. It also bridges the gap to allow families and individuals to have a consistent source of utility services.

Small notes the program is different in the summer, in that it helps with cooling needs with electricity. CAPNCM has a limited number of air conditioners available on a limited basis.

There are two types of services provided within LIHEAP: Energy Assistance and the Emergency Crisis Intervention Program. ECIP funds are provided to households that have already been approved for Energy Assistance and have a new or secondary disconnection notice.

Small encourages households wanting to apply for LIHEAP to fill out and submit applications now. Households who have received help in the past have to reapply and show income eligibility again.

Contact CAPNCM for more information on LIHEAP at 660-359-3907 or 855-290-8544. More information is also available on the CAPNCM website.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares