In a recent interview, City Administrator and Utility DirectorRon Urton provided an update on improvements made at the sewer plant, water, and sewer line issues as well as the transformer upgrades at the substations in Trenton.

Regarding the sewer plant itself, Urton was asked for updates on the disinfection project as well as the new headworks.

Ron Urton of the city of Trenton and TMU.

