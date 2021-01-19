Two more candidates file for seats on Trenton City Council

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Two more candidates have filed for the Trenton City Council election on April 6th. Derrick Gott of 1715 Saint Joseph Street filed for the Third Ward on January 19th, creating a race. Robert Romesburg filed for the Third Ward Thursday.

Incumbent Danny Brewer of 1315 Cedar Street also filed for reelection on January 19th.

First Ward Council Member Glen Briggs and Fourth Ward Council Member John Dolan previously filed for reelection.

January 19th is the final day for candidates to file for the April 6th Municipal Election. The Trenton City Hall will be open until 5 o’clock on the evening of January 19th for filing.

Other entities holding elections include other city councils as well as school boards, health department boards, and nursing home district boards. The deadline for candidates to file is 5 o’clock for many entities.

Related