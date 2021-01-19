Spickard Board of Education adopts Grundy County Hazard Mitigation Plan; approves audit

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved a resolution at a meeting Tuesday evening, January 18thadopting the Grundy County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Superintendent Doctor Kristi Weldon reports Jennifer Wyckoff with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission spoke on hazard mitigation planning.

The board approved the 2019-2020 audit.

Alexis Sturgeon and Glen Wilson were appointed as board members to fill two vacancies.

Several Missouri School Boards Association policies and updates were adopted. A new academic eligibility policy for students in extracurricular activities was also adopted.

Spickard Spelling Bee winners were discussed. For the fifth grade, Randy Wilson placed first, and Hannah Roberts was second. For the sixth grade, Lauren Stubbs got first place, and Carter Callahan was second. They will participate in the Grundy County Spelling Bee scheduled to be at the Trenton Middle School on January 29th.

The board took a tour to look at a new kitchen dishwasher sanitation system.

