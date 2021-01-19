Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center announces an online waiting list for residents who are interested in being vaccinated for COVID-19 once the supply is secured.

Governor Mike Parson has opened Phase 1B for vaccinations, but the health center does not currently have vaccine available for that phase, which includes individuals at higher risk due to age or health conditions.

Individuals who are interested in receiving the vaccine can sign up to be notified about vaccination opportunities in the future at LVCO Website or on the Livingston County Health Center’s Facebook page. Residents are encouraged to help assist family members and friends without the internet, or who are not comfortable with navigating it, with filling out the online survey instead of calling the health center.

Related