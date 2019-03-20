“The Real Calamity Jane” docudrama to be presented at North Mercer School

Mercer County residents will perform a 14-scene historical, 90-minute docudrama March 29th through 31st.

“The Real Calamity Jane” will be performed in the North Mercer School Auditorium the afternoon of March 29th at 1 o’clock, the night of March 30th at 7 o’clock, and the afternoon of March 31st at 1:30.

Tickets cost $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 13 years of age and younger. Tickets can be purchased from North Mercer or Princeton high schools History students or at the Mercer County Genealogical and Historical Society at 15303 Colorado Place in Princeton. Payments should be made payable to the Mercer County Genealogical and Historical Society.

Visit the docudrama website for more information or contact North Mercer High School History teacher Shaye Brewer at [email protected], Princeton High School History teachers Cody Scroggins at [email protected] mo.us or David McCumber [email protected]