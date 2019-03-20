Trenton students grab gold ratings at STAR state conference

Eight Trenton Middle School entries and two Trenton High School entries received gold in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Event competitions at the annual Missouri Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America State Leadership Conference at Osage Beach this week.

Trenton Middle School entries receiving a gold rating and national rating in the STAR Event Junior Competition were Eliana Cowling and Summer Martin in Advocacy and Sarah Washburn and Lindsey Babcock in Digital Stories. They will go on to the FCCLA National Leadership Conference at Anaheim, California June 29th through July 4th.

Trenton Middle School entries receiving gold include Emma Roberts in Chapter Service Project Display; Gavin Chambers and Hunter McAtee, Chapter Service Project Portfolio; and Kaylea Boyle and Zoie McGowan, Digital Stories. In the senior level of competition, Trenton High School student Bailea Jeannoutot won gold in Nutrition and Wellness. Mykah Hurley and Sarah Jordan received gold in Food Innovations.

More than 1,400 sixth through 12th-grade students and teachers attended the State Leadership Conference.