Second Harvest Community Food Bank collecting to assist those affected by flooding

Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Saint Joseph is collecting products and monetary donations to assist communities affected by flooding.

Communications Coordinator Blake Haynes says the need for Second Harvest’s services in those areas has increased with the flooding. He notes the organization has received some donations but needs assistance to help those in need.

The food bank reports it is in need of more bottled water and easy to eat snack foods, such as pop-top canned goods and beef jerky. Donations of those items as well as personal care products, dry goods, peanut butter, baby food and formula, and rice can be brought to Second Harvest at 915 Douglas in Saint Joseph weekdays from 8 to 5 o’clock.

Anyone wanting to make a donation after 5 o’clock or on the weekend should call 816-617-1003. Monetary donations are also accepted on the Second Harvest website.