Princeton man life-flighted after crashing east of town

The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton man sustained serious injuries when a car ran off the road and overturned three miles east of Princeton Saturday afternoon.

Twenty-five-year-old Sauny Encarnacion-Montero drove west on U. S. Highway 136 when the car reportedly crossed the center line and traveled off the south side of the road. The vehicle struck a field entrance, which caused the car to vault and spin in the air before landing and overturning one and a fourth times. The car came to rest on its side on the south side of the road and was totaled.

An ambulance transported the driver to Wayne County Hospital of Corydon, Iowa before he was air lifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

The Patrol reports Encarnacion-Montero wore a seat belt at the time of the accident. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Mercer County Ambulance assisted the Patrol.

Like this: Like Loading...