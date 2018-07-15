“Mercer County Pride” is Calamity Jane Days theme for 2018

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for this year’s Calamity Jane Days which is “Mercer County Pride.”

The Princeton Chamber notes this year’s festivities will celebrate the past, present, and future of Mercer County.

Calamity Jane Days will begin September 14th with a tractor cruise, a pork supper, awards, and musical entertainment. September 15th will include a Rotary-sponsored breakfast, the Nancy Shew Walk, baby and quilt shows, Mic-O-Say dancers, a parade, a kid’s pedal pull, horseshoe pitching, and other games. September 16th will include a golf tournament, car show, and music.

The Old Time Shoot Out and the Melodrama will have performances that Saturday and Sunday.

