Two teenagers injured after forage harvester strikes car east of Hamilton

The Highway Patrol reports two area teens sustained minor injuries after a forage harvester struck a car one mile east of Hamilton Friday afternoon.

Forty-six-year-old Michael Sweiger of Weatherby drove the forage harvester east on the shoulder and driving lane of U. S. Highway 36 west of Sunset Road, and 18-year-old Davis Phillip of Kingston drove the car east in the driving lane. The car moved into the passing lane and attempted to pass the forage harvester when the harvester partially moved into the passing lane. The harvester struck the rear left wheel of the car, which caused the car to run off the west side of eastbound U. S. 36, across the median and westbound U. S. 36, and down an embankment onto the north side of the road.

The car came to rest on its wheels facing northeast and was totaled and the forage harvester came to a controlled stop on the shoulder facing east and had extensive damage.

Davis’s two passengers, 17-year-old Peyton Henderson of Kingston and 14-year-old Dominick Hurst of Hamilton, were transported by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The Patrol reports Davis and Sweiger did not sustain any injuries.

All involved wore a safety device at the time of the accident. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

