Princeton Board of Education approves quote from LifeFlight Eagle

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved a quote from LifeFlight Eagle to provide family memberships at a meeting Monday evening.

The price for annual membership to the non-profit medical helicopter program will be $45.00 per employee and will cover the employee’s household. The total estimated cost to the Princeton School District is $3,300.

The board is collecting bids for the demolition at the newly acquired property at 412 Ballew Street. A demolition bid packet can be picked up at the district office during normal business hours. All bidders are required to complete an on-site visit prior to bidding with bids due by the afternoon of July 8th at 1 o’clock.

A special board meeting will be held on the evening of June 27th at 5:30.