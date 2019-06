The band Kattywampus will perform at the Princeton Chamber of Commerce’s Independence Day Celebration next month.

The band will start playing at the Princeton ball field the evening of July 4th at 6 o’clock. There will be food available as well as free watermelon.

Fireworks will start at dusk July 4th in Princeton. In case of rain, the Princeton Chamber’s Independence Day Celebration will be moved to July 6th.