North Mercer Board of Education approves budget amendments

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved 2018-2019 budget amendments and adopted the 2019-2020 budget at a meeting Monday evening.

Budget amendments included revenues increasing by $101,651 and expenses decreasing by $1,031. The end of the fiscal year budget projects an overall increase of $47,348.

The 2019-2020 budget projects revenues at $3,076,880 and expenditures at $3,117,226 for a net loss of $40,346.

The board employed Richard Jones, Doug Eldridge, and Doyle Wyatt to serve as bus route drivers for next school year. They will receive a two percent pay increase. Paying Drew Smith $500 was approved for the athletic summer weights program.

The board approved the Mercer County Hazardous Mitigation Plan. The plan must be in place for the district to receive federal assistance in the event of an emergency.

A tuition waiver request was tabled until next month.