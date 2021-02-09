Princeton Board of Education accepts resignation, presented reports on COVID-19 funding and grant applications

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education heard reports on COVID-19 funding and grant applications on Monday evening, February 8th.

It was reported the Consolidated Appropriations Act involves a COVID-19 relief package, which includes $81.9 billion to governors, state and local educational agencies, and institutions of higher education to address COVID-19-related expenses and costs. That funding provided $54.3 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

It is estimated the school district will receive an allocation of about $340,000. Administrators will work to prepare a budget to present to the board once funding is approved at the state level.

A United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant application will be for assistance in purchasing a sport utility vehicle for transportation for Princeton R-5. It was reported the USDA is awaiting funding and will review the application.

The Princeton Ball Association, City of Princeton, and Princeton School District are working together to apply for a Department of Natural Resources grant for a project to include three ball fields, a parking lot, and a concessions/storage building. The application is a matching grant that will fund a $250,000 match. The school district has pledged to fund $40,000. The funding will be spread over the next two fiscal years.

Judy Derry Mahoney made a $150,000 matching gift pledge for the project. For every $1 donated, Mahoney has pledged to match that donation up to $150,000. The project has received more than $33,000 in donations from 11 individual donors since March 2020.

In a closed session, the board of education approved a resignation as well as contract extensions.

The resignation came from Elementary Paraprofessional Esabel Holt.

The contract extensions were for Junior High/High School Principal Brent Mitchell and Elementary Principal Dana Seymour. An extra duty contract is to be offered to Steve Richman for girls varsity softball and girls varsity basketball.

Related