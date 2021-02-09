Princeton City Council approves contracts, presented update on water project

Local News February 9, 2021
Princeton in Mercer County Missouri
The Princeton City Council on Monday evening, February 8th approved two service contracts from the band fund to pay for entertainment.

Deputy City Clerk Lisa Colson reports one contract was for $1,600 for the Mercer County Fair Board for two bands to play at the Mercer County Fair in July. The other service contract was for $1,500 for musical entertainment at the Calamity Jane Car Show in September.

Princeton City Superintendent Greg Goodknight updated the council on a water project. Colson presented information on the city’s financial software upgrade.

