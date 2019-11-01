Planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of November 4, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of November 4 – 10.

Inclement weather and continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route T – Culvert maintenance in front of the T-Stop Convenience Store, east of U.S. Route 71, Nov. 4

Route A – Culvert maintenance from County Road 67 to County Road 40, Nov. 5

Route D – Culvert maintenance from County Road 339 to County Road 341, Nov. 5 – 6

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED for a culvert repair project through early December

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Mill Creek Bridge near Corning. Work is currently on hold due to continued flooding. The bridge remains closed.

U.S. Route 136 – shoulder work from Route M to U.S. Route 71 (Nodaway County), Nov. 4 – 5

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Nov. 4 – 8

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from Route M to Brownville, NE, Nov. 4 – 8

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from Route 752 to Route 45, Nov. 4 – 9

Route 371 – Guardrail and shoulder work from Route 752 to the Platte County line, Nov. 4 – 9. Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The bridge replacement project is scheduled to be a part of the February 2020 letting.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Tator Hill Creek Bridge through early November. This includes a 16-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late November. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. Traffic is being diverted over a one-lane, signalized bypass during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. These bridges are part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program. Crews plan switch traffic onto the new portion of the bridges Wednesday, Nov. 6. The bridges will remain open, but traffic will be slowed significantly. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route, if possible. Crew members will be flagging traffic through the work zone, in addition to the current traffic signals. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph during the switch.

Daviess County

Route DD – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the Interstate 35 overpass through early December.

Route B – CLOSED for bridge reconstruction at the I-35 overpass through early December.

Harrison County

I-35 – Utility work from the Eagleville Welcome Center to just south of East 120th Street, Nov. 4 – 8

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, Nov. 4 – 9

Holt County

Route E – CLOSED to local traffic for a culvert repair from U.S. Route 59 to Route F, Nov. 4 – 8. This will include overnight lane closures.

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route TT to Route 11, Nov. 4 – 6

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Route 5 to Route F, Nov. 6 – 8

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Roach Lake Bridge through early November. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

Route H – Pothole patching from County Road 320 to County Road 315, Nov. 4

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to Route M (Atchison County), Nov. 4 – 5

Route 46 – Shoulder work from Ravenwood to Parnell, Nov. 5 – 6

Route 246 – Drainage work from Route 148 to the east city limits of Hopkins, Nov. 5 – 8

U.S. Route 71 – shoulder work from the Iowa state line to Route FF, Nov 6 – 7

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to Conception Junction, Nov. 7 – 8

Putnam County

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 190th Street, Nov. 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), Nov. 4 – 9.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program and was included in the September 2019 letting. The project was awarded to Boone Construction Co. A schedule for the project has not been determined yet.

