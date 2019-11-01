Woman from Harris arrested for passing bad checks

A woman from Harris was arrested in Caldwell County on Thursday on five counts of misdemeanor passing a bad check has been returned to Grundy County.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 61-year-old Dorothy Gail Vasey’s bond is $1,887.02, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court November 12th.

Vasey is accused of passing four checks totaling $476.67 payable to Galt Hometown Grocery and one check for $40.34 to Trenton Main Stop, drawn upon the Putnam County State Bank, knowing they would not be paid.

