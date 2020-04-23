Officers responding to “car stuck in cemetery” call arrest suspect on a multitude of violations

A case file is now complete regarding the arrest of a 24-year-old man after the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a vehicle stuck in a cemetery east of Chillicothe March 24th.

Officers arrested William Rex Long (no address given) on various criminal violations. Cox reports Long has a prior drug-related conviction and was ultimately sentenced to four years in prison after failing to complete probation.

Long faces felonies from March of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. An arraignment is scheduled in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court June 2nd at 9 am. Cox notes Long is out of jail on bond. His bond was initially set at $10,000 cash only.

Cox reports an incident report shows a vehicle was stuck about 75 yards off the road in a cemetery along Route V and had two occupants. The male occupant was said to be uncooperative. Further investigation led officers to have at least reasonable suspicion another crime or crimes were taking place.

Linn County Sheriff Jeff Henke and his K-9 responded to the scene. Cox notes the dog alerted to the presence of a drug odor or odors coming from the vehicle. A search resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and other drug equipment.

Officers also seized a bag locked with a combination lock. Cox says the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the bag, which resulted in the seizure of a loaded handgun, methamphetamine, and drug equipment. Long was also found to be in possession of brass knuckles.

An additional charge or charges of property damage to the cemetery are being reviewed.

