Two north Missouri school districts to receive EPA funds to replace school buses

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has awarded more than $1,000,000 to 23 Missouri school districts and one Missouri school bus transportation company to replace older diesel school buses.

Two area school districts will receive funding including Linn County R-1 of Purdin who will receive $40,000 for two buses and Winston R-6 is to receive $20,000 for one bus.

The funds are part of $11,500,000 to replace 580 buses for 157 school bus fleets in 43 states and Puerto Rico. The funding will come from rebates through the EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act.

The EPA reports the new buses will reduce pollutants linked to health problems, such as asthma and lung damage. The EPA has implemented standards to make newer diesel engines more than 90% cleaner. Older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.

The Diesel Emissions Reduction Act program has funded more than 1,000 clean diesel projects in the country since 2008, which reduced emissions in more than 70,000 engines.

