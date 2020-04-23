Linn County Commission extends “Stay-at-Home” order to May 3, 2020

The Linn County Commission has extended the county’s “Stay-at-Home” order to be in line with Governor Mike Parson’s state order. The Linn County order was originally to last until April 24th at 8 o’clock in the morning. Now the order will last until the morning of May 3rd at 8 o’clock.

The Linn County order and guidelines will stay the same as what has been in place in the county since April 3rd.

The Linn County Health Department reports it will work with county and city government, the Linn County Pandemic Task Force, area health care providers, and local business owners in the coming weeks and months “to find a new normal for the county.”

