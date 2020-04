Parents of students at Rissler Elementary School in Trenton who have library books, classroom books, or books borrowed from teachers can drop them off in the book box at Rissler at any time.

Principal Tiffany Otto asks that a slip of paper with a child’s name and teacher’s name be put inside books that are not from the library. Otto and Assistant Principal Adriane Todd will take the items to their proper location.

