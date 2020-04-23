A Trenton High School Senior Celebration Gift Distribution will be held early next month. The drive-through style event will be at the high school circle drive May 3rd from 3 to 6 o’clock.

A gift will be given to seniors who sign up to participate. Gifts will be delivered to seniors who are unable to attend due to work or prior commitments. A link to sign up for the Senior Celebration is available on the Trenton High School page of the Trenton R-9 website. The deadline to sign up is Monday, April 27th. Seniors who will be unable to pick up their gifts should contact Cara Farmer at 660-654-0719.

