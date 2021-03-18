Most counties in northern Missouri hold unemployment rates below the state average

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Most area counties have unemployment rates that are below the state average in Missouri. That average for January is 5.1%. Linn, Sullivan, and Carroll counties have rates above the state average.

The latest county by county report shows Linn County at 7.3%, Sullivan County at 5.6%, and Carroll County at 5.3%. Grundy County’s unemployment rate for January, the most recent month available, is 4.2%. That’s based on 184 persons unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,368. The rate is higher than in December when it was 3.5% and in January of 2020, when it was 3.9%.

Unemployment rates for other area counties include several between 4 and 5 percent. Clinton is 4.8%; Caldwell 4.7%; Harrison and Chariton are at 4.4%; Daviess and Putnam are 4.3%; DeKalb 4.2%; and Mercer county 4.0%.

Those with January unemployment rates under four percent include Livingston 3.9%, Worth 3.2%, and Gentry 3.1%.

