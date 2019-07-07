Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend

The highway patrol reports a Henrietta resident was arrested early Sunday in Ray County and accused of possessing methamphetamine, dangerous drugs, and not being a valid operator.

Fifty-seven-year-old Catherine Martin was taken to the Ray County jail.

A Unionville resident, 20-year old Isaiah Davidson, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Putnam County on Sullivan county warrants accusing him of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Davidson also was accused of not having a valid operators license, no proof of insurance, and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Putnam County sheriff’s office.

A Lawrence, Kansas resident, 21-year old Rebecca Parker, was arrested Saturday night in Daviess County and accused of misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated: alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Parker was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.