Sierra Sherwood from Cameron reported missing

The Cameron Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding the whereabouts of 26-year old Sierra Sherwood.

Cameron police have taken a missing person report from her family who reportedly had their last contact with Sherwood on June 26th.

Sierra Renee Sherwood may be in the Cameron or Kansas City area and is described as five feet seven, weighing 130 pounds, and brown hair.

Individuals with information are asked to contact the Cameron Police Department at (816) 632-6521 or the nearest law enforcement agency.