Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled tour steamboat museum

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy Co traveled to Kansas City for a tour at Arabia Steamboat Museum.

FFDD participants and volunteers were able learn about artifacts salvaged from the Arabia, a steamboat that sank in the Missouri River in 1856. After attending the museum, everyone enjoyed lunch at Fritz in Crown Center. As they traveled back to Grundy County, it was voted on to stop at Baskin Robbins for an ice cream treat.

FFDD sponsored parts of the fun trip as an educational learning experience.