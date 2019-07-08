Audio: Missouri gets federal grant to help retain nursing assistants at state veterans homes

A federal grant has been given to Missouri to help retain certified nursing assistants at the state’s seven veterans homes. Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Grace Link says recruiting and retaining CNAs are a nationwide problem. She thinks the grant will help to retain more CNAs.

Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Grace Link says new CNAs are being given 500-dollars after 6 months, 12 months and 18 months of employment. She says the state has made great strides to try and keep CNAs around.

Link says CNAs currently make about $12.00 per hour.