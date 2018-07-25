Mid-America Music Festival kicks of Friday at the Black Silo Winery

The Mid-America Music Festival at Black Silo Winery in Trenton starts Friday with a beer garden and vendor row will open at noon.

The gate opens at Noon with Rock and Blues music to start at 2:15 featuring Hired Gun. Centerline will perform at 3:30, Members Only at 4:45, Them Dirty Roses at 6 o’clock, Bishop Gun at 7:15, and Shaman’s Harvest at 8:30.

The Headliner on Friday will be Black Stone Cherry who will perform at 9:45.

Saturday is Country and Bluegrass Day at the Mid America Music Festival at Black Silo Winery in Trenton.

Once again the gate opens at Noon along with beer garden, and vendor row.

Music will start at 1 o’clock with band Slow Leak, Kasey Tyndall will follow at 2:15. The Pat Cooper Band will perform at 3:30, Hailey Whitters at 4:45, Hudson Moore at 6 o’clock, the Scooter Brown Band at 7:15, and Stoney LaRue at 8:30.

The Headliner for the day is Uncle Kracker who will perform at 9:45.



You can find detailed information on the festival such as the music lineup as well as ticket information by visiting the festival website.

