Audio: President Trump says biggest winner in trade war will be farmers

(Missourinet) – President Trump says the biggest winner in the U.S. trade war will be farmers. During a VFW National Convention among 4,000 members in Kansas City, Trump says America’s trade deals with other countries are a disaster.

In 2017, China bought roughly 60-percent of its soybeans from U.S. farmers. About 70% of Missouri agriculture exports go to Canada or Mexico.

President Trump says the U.S. lost more than 800-billion dollars on trade last year, and that the U.S. has been getting ripped off by other countries for decades.

Trump’s tariffs on imports have prompted other nations to retaliate by placing their owner tariffs on American goods, including agriculture products. Retaliation by other countries has created more uncertainty for farmers.

