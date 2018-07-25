Audio: Rock Barn at the North Central Missouri Fair to feature many exhibits

Many activities will be held in the Trenton Rock Barn during the North Central Missouri Fair, which officially starts on July 31st, those attending the exhibits in the Rock Barn can expect a real treat.

Rock Barn Superintendent Carol Ausberger provides details of the various exhibits.

Ausberger says items should be released by the afternoon of August 4th at 2 o’clock and adds that exhibitors do not have to be from Trenton or Grundy County in order to enter exhibits at the fair.

One of many shows to be held at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton is the Flower Show and with details on those entries, we have comments from Dorothy Taul who represents the Grand River Garden Club.

More information on exhibits at the fair can be found on the North Central Missouri Fair website or on the North Central Missouri Fair’s Facebook page.

