Gallatin Board of Aldermen appoint city prosecutor

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a resolution appointing a city prosecutor at a meeting Monday evening appointing Julia Filley to the position at a rate of $100 per hour.

The board also approved an ordinance authorizing the Mayor to enter into a contract for services with the Daviess County Arts Council. The semi-annual financial review was approved as well.

The board requested to postpone discussion of an invoice for Snyder and Associates as well as discussion on the proposed assessment of well number 1 from the Utility Service Company Incorporated.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported the contractor is still working on repairing a valve on filter number 2 at the new water plant.

Police Chief Mark Richards submitted a report on activity and also noted the new police vehicle was delivered to the Ford dealer and is having equipment installed. The new vehicle is expected to be delivered in the next few weeks.

