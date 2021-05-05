Livingston County Health Center taking appointments for adult blood draw clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe is taking appointments for its next adult blood draw clinic.

Livingston County residents who are at least 18 years old can attend May 26th from 7 to 10 o’clock in the morning by appointment. Tests to be available will include CBC chem profile, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and thyroid panel.

The health center asks that residents only attend every other month or when they need lab results for an appointment with a healthcare provider. This is to allow for more residents to get into the clinics with fewer appointments available at each clinic.

Call the Livingston County Health Center to schedule an appointment for the May 26th adult blood draw clinic at 646-5506.

