Laredo Board of Education approves insurance renewal

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved Missouri United School Insurance Council renewal on the evening of December 14th.

Secretary Robin Griswold reports the annual assessment amount due is $13,005. The insurance includes property, general liability, buses, and worker’s compensation.

The board approved the 2019-2020 school audit, Wagner taking school pictures, and a curriculum update involving Algebra. There were four applicants for the Belcher Scholarship.

The board approved the candidate filing period for the April 6th Municipal Election as December 15th through January 19th at 4 o’clock. The Laredo R-7 School office will close December 18th at 1 o’clock and reopen January 4th at 8 o’clock. The office will also be closed for inclement weather. Terms up for reelection are Brad Wilford and Matt Foster for three-year terms.

An executive session was held to discuss personnel matters.

Related