The Highway Patrol reports a Lancaster man sustained serious injuries when a truck overturned three miles east of Queen City the night of December 14th.

An air ambulance transported 26-year-old Ethan Strunk to the University Hospital in Columbia.

The truck traveled south on Germania Avenue before running off the left side, overturning, and coming to rest on its top. The vehicle received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes it is unknown if Strunk wore a safety device.

