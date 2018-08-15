Jamesport City Council approves cost of Christmas ornaments

The Jamesport City Council set the tax levy for the city at its meeting Monday evening.

The levy was set at 86.84 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and includes 70.21 cents for general and 16.63 cents for the park.

The council approved paying half of the cost of materials and electricity for supplies needed to install wiring for Christmas ornaments on the poles coming into town during the holiday season. The Jamesport Community Association agreed to pay the other half. Kansas City Power and Light Company informed City Clerk Shelley Page the company would complete the installation if the materials were furnished.

Visitor Robert Garner discussed letters his family received asking to clean up the family’s property voicing his opinion about the street progress. Page reports Mayor Ray Bontrager asked Garner to leave after he made “some unnecessary comments”.

After a closed session, the council tabled open bids on the sale of two properties owned by the city until a legal description is complete.

Page said the city’s water supplier Livingston County Public Water Supply District Number 4 is asking customers to conserve water during the drought. The council asks Jamesport water customers to conserve and be mindful of their use of water.

