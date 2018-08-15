Several waive preliminary hearings in Tuesday session of circuit court

Waiving preliminary hearings Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court were Andrew Lane Epperson of Laredo, David Clay-Austin Travis of Spickard, James Lewellen, and Ricky Eugene Shoemaker—both of Trenton. Each was bound over for arraignments September 6th in Division One of the circuit court.

Epperson, from a February 1st arrest, faces charges of driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, driving while intoxicated aggravated offender, and driving while his license was revoked or suspended. Among charges certified to the higher court were a failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and no insurance for the vehicle.

Travis is accused on August 7th of felony possession of a controlled substance. Cases certified to the higher court were operating a vehicle without a valid license, and being under the age of 18 attempting to purchase or possess cigarettes.

Lewellen faces two counts of second-degree burglary stemming from February 1st and February 28th incidents. Shoemaker, on May 17th, was accused on three counts: second-degree burglary attempted burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Trenton resident Hunter David Krawitz pleaded guilty to amended charges of peace disturbance and defective equipment from a July 4th arrest. Fines total $300 plus court costs. A plea agreement was accepted by the court.

